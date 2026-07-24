Carroll County illegal tire dumping: $100K in fines facing wanted man

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The Brief Carroll County authorities obtained four felony illegal tire dumping warrants for 31-year-old Jacob Ward, who faces potential fines reaching $100,000. Investigators traced discarded tires back to Jacob's Tire Recycling after concerned Villa Rica citizens tipped off local code enforcement officers. Two Villa Rica property owners received $240 citations for allowing unlawful dumping on Ridge Drive in exchange for cash payments.



Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for 31-year-old Jacob Ward after obtaining four felony arrest warrants connected to a massive illegal tire dumping operation.

What we know:

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Investigators and Patrol Deputies identified a U-Haul truck linked to illegal tire disposal in Villa Rica. Authorities state Ward operated under the business name Jacob's Tire Recycling, which holds a license through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division in Douglas County.

Investigators determined collected tires were unlawfully dumped across multiple county locations instead of using approved disposal methods. Ward faces four felony charges under state law, with each count carrying potential penalties of up to a $25,000 fine, imprisonment, or both.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not located Ward, who remains at large following the issuance of the felony arrest warrants. Officials have not confirmed the exact total number of tires dumped across Carroll County properties.

By the numbers:

Code Enforcement Officers responded to two residences on Ridge Drive and cited Tracey Johnson of Villa Rica and Shelly Unger of Villa Rica. Both property owners received $240 citations for allowing individuals to illegally dump tires on their land for payment.

Sheriff's office officials clarified this case is not connected to recent changes in the county solid waste program.

What's next:

Investigators expect to make additional arrests and enforce further actions as the active case moves forward. Authorities urge anyone with information on Ward's location to contact Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916, email snorth@carrollsheriffga.gov, or call 911.