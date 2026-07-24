Mom arrested after 4-year-old girl shot multiple times in Monroe
MONROE, Ga. - A 31-year-old mother is in custody facing a slew of felony charges after her 4-year-old daughter was shot multiple times inside a Monroe home late Thursday night.
What we know:
Officers with the City of Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Ridge Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2026, following a "trouble unknown" call.
Upon entering the gome, officers located the 4-year-old girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers immediately rendered emergency first aid, physically carried the wounded child away from the scene, and transferred her to Walton County EMS paramedics where they were rushed to an Atlanta-area pediatric trauma hospital,
As of Friday morning, police confirmed the 4-year-old remains in serious condition inside the hospital's intensive care unit.
Detectives placed the child's mother, identified as Ashley Brown, 31, of Monroe, into custody.
Brown faces the following criminal counts:
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Cruelty to children in the first degree (2 counts)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a roadway
What we don't know:
The Monroe Police Department stated that the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not yet released details regarding a possible motive or the events immediately preceding the shooting.
The Source: Information for this story taken from a news release by the Monroe County Police Department.