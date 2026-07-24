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Fiery crash shuts down I-285 south at Hollowell Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Traffic
Published July 24, 2026 8:37 AM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 8:37 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • All southbound lanes on I-285 are blocked at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway following a fiery crash.
    • Traffic is stopped and backed up to Paces Ferry Road.
    • Motorists are advised to avoid the west side perimeter and seek alternate routes.

ATLANTA - A fiery vehicle crash investigation shut down Interstate 285 southbound on Atlanta's west side perimeter Friday morning. Emergency crews and traffic officers are currently working at the scene, causing significant gridlock for morning commuters.

Fiery crash investigation

What we know:

The incident was reported along the outer loop of the Perimeter. According to SkyFOX Traffic, a severe crash resulted in a fire, prompting emergency responders to close all southbound travel lanes at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Traffic cameras from the scene show emergency vehicles blocking the main highway lanes as investigators work to clear the wreckage and evaluate the roadway.

Seek alternate routes

What you can do:

The lane closures have triggered heavy rubbernecking and severe gridlock along the corridor. Bumper-to-back traffic is currently stretched several miles north toward Paces Ferry Road.

Take Interstate 75 Southbound as a primary bypass into the city.

Drivers traveling near Buckhead or Vinings can use Atlanta Road or Cobb Parkway to navigate around the blockage before reconnecting south of Hollowell Parkway.

What we don't know:

Details regarding injuries, the number of vehicles involved, or an estimated time for reopening have not yet been released.

The Source: Information from this story taken from SkyFOX Traffic.

TrafficNews