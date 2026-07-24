Tropical air brings Friday downpours to metro Atlanta; warmer, drier weekend ahead

The Brief High humidity levels with dew points in the mid-70s will fuel heavy downpours across metro Atlanta on Friday afternoon. Rain will remain most widespread across North Georgia and metro Atlanta, particularly impacting the I-85 corridor through Gwinnett County. Downpours shift west of I-75 on Saturday before rain chances drop to 20% on Sunday as temperatures heat back up.



A stubborn frontal boundary combined with a wave of tropical humidity is making for a wet and muggy start to Friday across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. While heavy downpours will remain widespread through Friday afternoon, drier and hotter weather is on the horizon for the rest of the weekend.

Tropical humidity sparks heavy Friday downpours

Muggy start and rainmaker potential

Timeline:

Friday morning began with cloudy skies over Atlanta and temperatures near 78°F. However, the key meteorological factor is the surge in humidity, with dew points pushing into the mid-70s.

This tropical air mass loads the atmosphere with deep moisture. As a result, any showers and thunderstorms that develop throughout the day have the potential to become heavy rainmakers, producing high rainfall totals over short periods.

Where Rain Is Concentrated Today

A stalled frontal feature sitting over North Georgia and metro Atlanta is acting as the primary focal point for Friday's weather.

North of I-20 & metro area: Rain will remain more widespread throughout the day, with heavy downpours tracking along Interstate 85 through DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, as well as into the North Georgia mountains.

South of metro Atlanta: Areas farther south will see fewer showers and more breaks in cloud cover.

Afternoon timeline: Rain chances remain isolated through the early morning before climbing to 60% during the afternoon hours. Showers will taper off significantly overnight.

Cloud cover and rain will keep afternoon high temperatures cooler in the mountain areas—holding in the upper 70s to low 80s—while locations south of the front with more sunshine could still approach 90°F.

Weekend Outlook: Drying Out and Heating Up

Saturday rain shift

Timeline:

The location of the stalled front will continue to govern weather patterns into the start of the weekend. On Saturday, the primary focus for downpours will shift mostly west of Interstate 75.

Communities located to the north and east of I-75 are expected to see significantly less rain activity. Forecasters emphasize that Saturday will not be an all-day washout.

Sunday heat return

Timeline:

By Sunday, the overall chance of rain drops to just 20% area-wide. However, as cloud cover clears and drier conditions take over, metro Atlanta will see a quick return to typical, hot summer temperatures.