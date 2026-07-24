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Man, 26, shot and killed on I-285 in road rage dispute

By  and Colin Lawler
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated July 24, 2026 9:40 AM EDT Published July 24, 2026 6:46 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation along the outer loop of the Perimeter late Thursday night.
    • Investigators say the victim followed another vehicle before both drivers pulled onto the highway shoulder, exited their cars, and began fighting.
    • DeKalb County Police shut down the outer wall of I-285 near the Buford Highway exit while detective teams combed the scene for evidence.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly late-night road rage shooting that left a man dead along the shoulder of Interstate 285 near Spaghetti Junction.

I-285 fatal shooting

What we know:

According to DeKalb County police detectives, the violent incident began late Thursday night when a road rage dispute broke out between two drivers traveling along I-285.  

Investigators say the victim, identidied as 26-year-old Tyler Sieber, followed the other vehicle as both traveled toward the Buford Highway exit right at Spaghetti Junction. Both drivers subsequently pulled over onto the shoulder of the interstate and got out of their vehicles.  

A physical altercation broke out between the two drivers on the side of the highway. During the fight, shots were fired, striking Siebe and killing him.

DeKalb County Police temporarily closed the outer loop of I-285 near the scene to gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.  

Search for shooter

What we don't know:

As of Friday morning, authorities have not released details regarding:

  • The identity or description of the suspect.
  • The make, model, or description of the suspect's vehicle.
  • Whether an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the DeKalb County Police Department. This story has been updated to reflect the accurate age of the victim. Police initially indicated the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews