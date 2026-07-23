51-year-old man shot and killed on Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW
ATLANTA - A 51-year-old man died Thursday night after being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW in Atlanta, prompting a homicide investigation.
What we know:
)fficers rushed to the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW around 9:32 p.m. Thursday following reports of a shooting, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Emergency medical responders found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide Unit investigators were dispatched to gather evidence and review the circumstances surrounding the death.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the 51-year-old victim pending notification of next of kin. Authorities have also not shared information regarding potential suspects, motives, or arrests in connection with the fatal incident.
What's next:
Detectives continue to canvass the area and follow up on preliminary leads as the investigation progresses. Police noted that early details remain preliminary and could update as new information comes to light.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an official public news release.