51-year-old man shot and killed on Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW

The Brief Atlanta police officers are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was killed Thursday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Officers responding to a distress call located a 51-year-old victim who died at the scene from a gunshot wound. Detectives with the homicide unit are working to determine what led up to the violence on the city's west side.



A 51-year-old man died Thursday night after being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW in Atlanta, prompting a homicide investigation.

What we know:

)fficers rushed to the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW around 9:32 p.m. Thursday following reports of a shooting, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Emergency medical responders found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators were dispatched to gather evidence and review the circumstances surrounding the death.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the 51-year-old victim pending notification of next of kin. Authorities have also not shared information regarding potential suspects, motives, or arrests in connection with the fatal incident.

What's next:

Detectives continue to canvass the area and follow up on preliminary leads as the investigation progresses. Police noted that early details remain preliminary and could update as new information comes to light.