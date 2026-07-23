Atlanta Dogwood Festival returning to Piedmont Park in April

The Brief The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will return to Piedmont Park from April 9 through April 11, 2027. Organizers secured financial support to keep the 91-year-old festival alive after a quarter-million-dollar deficit. Rising production costs and a drop in sponsorships almost canceled the city's longest-running arts event this past spring.



The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will return to Piedmont Park from April 9 through April 11 for its 91st year.

Longest-running arts festival returns

What we know:

The event operated in the red for several years in the aftermath of the pandemic, largely due to a 30-percent rise in production costs and a drop in sponsorships. The financial strain created a $250,000 shortfall last year, leaving the show in danger of cancellation in 2026.

Increased donations, stronger corporate sponsorships and backing from foundations helped shore up event finances. Festival leadership confirmed the event turned a profit, ensuring the city's signature cultural tradition continues.

Community impact and future planning

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet announced the full list of participating artists or the complete lineup of entertainment for the upcoming event.

Officials have also not released specific dollar amounts for the new funding from foundations and sponsorships.

What they're saying:

"We have very good support from the patrons, the artists, et cetera," festival Chairman David Shutley said. "We were profitable for the year, for the festival in 2026. We are coming back. We think it’s an important part of the culture of Atlanta."

Former jewelry exhibitor and festival supporter Regina Imbsweiler expressed relief over the return. "It has wonderful artists, a great selection and a nice program," Imbsweiler said. "It has a really long tradition, and it’s one of the best festivals."