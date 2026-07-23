'A punch in the gut': Parents confront Cobb school board over Trump visit

The Brief Dozens of furious parents confronted the Cobb County school board following President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Wheeler High School. About half of the audience walked out in protest after a video showcasing the presidential visit played during the meeting. School leaders defended the event as a rare national honor, noting Cobb County has now hosted three sitting U.S. presidents.



Furious community members stormed out of a Cobb County school board meeting on Thursday following intense public backlash over President Donald Trump's visit to Wheeler High School.

Cobb County School Board erupts

What we know:

More than a dozen residents addressed board members during public comment to voice anger over Wednesday's presidential visit to Wheeler High School. Critics accused officials of tricking the community by turning an educational event into a political campaign rally for Republicans.

When board members played a video recap of the visit, attendees erupted in boos before roughly half the packed room walked out. A speaker told the board that hearing about the event felt "like a punch in the gut," while another accused leaders of deceiving local families.

Community divides over presidential visit

What they're saying:

"When I learned my high school, Wheeler High School, would be hosting President Trump, it felt like a punch in the gut," one speaker told board members. Another resident added, "The Trump rally yesterday was mainly about the national and state Republicans campaigning for the midterm election; our community was deceived by this board."

However, a few attendees supported the decision to host the president. One supporter thanked administrators for "saying yes to hosting our president and showcasing Cobb County's great education" while allowing him to spread the word about Trump accounts.

Superintendent defends district choice

The backstory:

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale strongly defended hosting the chief executive, calling it a historic milestone for local schools. "The White House chose the Cobb County School District from over 13,000 public school districts across the country," Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale noted that Cobb County has now hosted three sitting chief executives, including President Ronald Reagan in 1984, President George W. Bush in 2003 and now President Trump. He emphasized that most local citizens recognize the magnitude of the invitation, regardless of political party.

Unanswered questions remaining

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated whether future presidential or political visits will face new board guidelines following the public outcry. It remains unclear how much advance notice board members received before agreeing to host the event.