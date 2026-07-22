Donald Trump visits Cobb County high school alongside Rick Jackson

The Brief President Donald Trump promoted new child savings accounts during an hour and 15-minute speech at a metro Atlanta rally Wednesday. Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson pledged Georgia would match $1,000 for newborn accounts while facing criticism from opponent Keisha Lance Bottoms. Protesters gathered outside a Cobb County high school as Trump honored the family of First Lt. Tyler Feehan, killed Friday.



President Donald Trump visited a Cobb County high school in Metro Atlanta on Wednesday to promote economic policies and campaign alongside state Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

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Trump Atlanta Speech Economy

What we know:

President Donald Trump delivered an hour and 15-minute speech Wednesday at a Cobb County neighborhood public high school in Metro Atlanta, claiming his policies are strengthening the economy. During the event, Trump announced tax-advantaged savings accounts that give $1,000 to each child born in his second term.

Parents, grandparents, employers and loved ones can contribute up to $5,000 annually to these "Trump Accounts," which Trump said could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars by age 18. Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson appeared on stage and promised Georgia would match the initial $1,000 contribution.

"I believe our legislature will approve that, if they don’t I will personally donate it myself," Jackson said. Jackson also stated he would be Trump's "favorite governor," prompting Democratic opponent Keisha Lance Bottoms to respond, "There’s a clear choice in this election: Rick Jackson would work for Donald Trump, I will work for Georgians".

High school rally backlash

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the Georgia legislature will officially vote to approve matching funds for newborn savings accounts. Additionally, officials have not stated whether future presidential campaign stops will utilize public school facilities.

Cobb County protest reaction

What they're saying:

Outside the high school, a couple hundred anti-Trump protesters gathered, arguing the visit was inappropriate for a public school setting. Organizer Stacey Parlotto said, "it tends to lean and look more like a candidate event and a campaign event than something that's supposed to be celebrating Cobb County".

Cobb County High School student Reid Bauer questioned the location choice as well. "our tax dollars should not be going towards a political rally being held in one of our neighborhood public high school," Bauer said.

Air Force One guests

The backstory:

The family of First Lt. Tyler Feehan, a U.S. soldier with Georgia ties who was killed in the Middle East on Friday, traveled with the president on Air Force One. Trump acknowledged family members Sherry, Steven and David during his address.

"To Sherry and Steven and David, we will carry Tyler's memory and our hearts forever. And I just want to thank you. It's an honor to have you here today," Trump said.

Republican Midterm political climate

Big picture view:

Trump's visit arrives as Republicans face pressure regarding economic issues ahead of upcoming midterm elections. A June Associated Press poll indicated Trump's approval rating stood around 33%.