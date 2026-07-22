Gwinnett County traffic stop leads to arrest over licensing dispute

The Brief A man faces multiple traffic charges after Gwinnett County police stopped him on Loganville Highway for displaying an unassigned license plate. Officers arrested the driver after he refused commands to step out of his vehicle following a dispute over state licensing requirements. Police body camera video captured the encounter, including discussions regarding registration papers and driver licensing laws.



Gwinnett County police arrested a driver on Loganville Highway near Hope Hollow Road on June 25 after an officer noticed his license plate did not match his vehicle.

What we know:

When asked for a driver's license, Jordan Jamaal Reed told the officer he did not need one and held up identification without handing it over directly. Reed insisted his private vehicle was held in trust and registered with the state, presenting paperwork to justify his claim.

What's next:

Police determined the officer gave a lawful command for Reed to exit the car after calling in the stop.

When Reed refused to step out, officers placed him under arrest. Reed was charged with driving without a valid license, driving with an expired registration, and operating a vehicle with a license plate not connected to his car.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown when Reed is scheduled to make a court appearance regarding his traffic charges. It is unclear whether Reed has retained legal representation following his arrest. Police have not stated whether Reed remains in custody or has been released on bond.