Bloody late-night knock on neighbor's door leads to Paulding arrest

The Brief A 62-year-old U.S. Army veteran is in the ICU with brain bleeding after a severe beating at a Paulding County home. Sheriff's deputies arrested Taylor Trueblood on aggravated battery charges after a neighbor reported him covered in blood. The incident happened at an Oakleigh Pointe neighborhood house where rooms were rented out through PadSplit.



A 62-year-old U.S. Army veteran remains in the intensive care unit with a fractured skull and brain bleeding after deputies say a housemate brutally beat him at a Paulding County residence.

What we know:

Paulding County Sheriff's deputies arrested Taylor Trueblood on aggravated battery charges early Tuesday morning after finding him on the lawn. Neighbor Charles Wilson said Trueblood knocked on his door around 2 a.m., with blood all over his hands, saying he had killed someone.

When deputies arrived, Trueblood made bizarre statements, telling law enforcement officers that people were coming for him and eating people. Jordan Yuodis with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office noted that the victim's severe injuries indicate household furniture may have been used alongside fists during the attack.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not indicated whether Trueblood will face additional charges as the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The backstory:

The victim had been renting a room in the home for about a year, while Trueblood moved in just a few weeks prior.

Other residents living in the home reported waking up to the commotion during the night. They tried to intervene to stop the violence but could not, prompting them to dial 911 as well.

What's next:

All remaining tenants have moved out of the residence, leaving the property completely vacant. Neighbor Charles Wilson, the last of the tenants, moved out on Wednesday.