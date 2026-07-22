Atlanta police capture Top 10 Most Wanted murder suspect Darius Williams

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested Most Wanted murder suspect Darius Williams in Athens-Clarke County on Tuesday following a 2021 fatal shooting. Investigators found multiple state driver's licenses inside his home that he allegedly used under different names to evade capture. The victim was a 33-year-old man found shot to death inside a car on Niskey Lake Road SW in Oct. 16, 2021.



Federal law enforcement agents and local SWAT teams helped Atlanta homicide investigators capture a Top 10 Most Wanted murder suspect Tuesday in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators, assisted by federal partners and Athens-Clarke County SWAT, arrested Darius Williams on Tuesday in Athens-Clarke County.

Williams was listed among Atlanta's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for a homicide on Oct. 16, 2021.

Upon searching the home of Williams, homicide investigators discovered several driver's licenses from multiple states under different names. Police said Williams was using the fake identities to evade capture.

The backstory:

On Oct. 16, 2021, officers responded to the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road SW in southwest Atlanta following reports of a person shot. First responders found an unresponsive 33-year-old man inside a car in the roadway.

Grady EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time officers found the body.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the fatal shooting, but homicide investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials have not confirmed how long Williams had been staying in Athens-Clarke County prior to his arrest.