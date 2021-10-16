Expand / Collapse search

Body found inside car in SW Atlanta, police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated October 17, 2021
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate fatal shooting article

Atlanta police are working to learn how a man was shot dead in his car on Niskey Lake Road in SW Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in southwest Atlanta Saturday. 

According to investigators, officers found a 33-year-old man inside a car in the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time the body was found, authorities say.

No word on a motive, but Atlanta police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

_____

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.