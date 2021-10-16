Body found inside car in SW Atlanta, police investigate

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in southwest Atlanta Saturday.

According to investigators, officers found a 33-year-old man inside a car in the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time the body was found, authorities say.

No word on a motive, but Atlanta police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

