Funeral announced for teen killed by stray bullet at Gwinnett motel

article

The Brief Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 17-year-old who lost his life after a bullet was fired through a motel room wall, hitting him. Sheldon Austin Lewis was playing video games in the room he shared with his family when he was struck. Police said a man next door was cleaning his gun when it went off.



A Gwinnett County family is preparing to bury their loved one after losing the teen in a shockingly tragic way.

What we know:

17-year-old Sheldon Austin Lewis lost his life on Feb. 5 when a gun accidentally discharged in the motel room next to the one he was staying in with his family, police said.

His funeral service will be at 1 a.m. on Feb. 16 at Greenforest Community Baptist Church in Decatur. A burial will follow the service at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, according to Lewis's obituary.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Sheldon Lewis (Tomyia Lewis)

The backstory:

Lewis was playing video games in his room at the Live In Lodge on Stone Mountain Highway when, next door, the gun that 31-year-old Shermarcus Cockran was cleaning went off, Gwinnett County police explained.

The bullet traveled through the wall, striking Lewis, who died in his bed.

The family was staying at the motel due to financial hardships and witnessed the moment Lewis was hit.

"Like a phone call would've been easier to process, but actually witnessing it and him taking his last breaths was hard to see," Tomyia Lewis, Sheldon's sister, previously told FOX 5.

Lewis was a passionate young man who dreamed of becoming a chef one day and loved dancing, various sports, and gaming.

What you can do:

The family has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Lewis's burial. To see the fundraiser, click here.

RELATED: