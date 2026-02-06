Teen killed by bullet fired through Gwinnett County motel room wall: 'Just playing a video game'

The Brief A 17-year-old was killed by a bullet that traveled through a shared wall while he played video games. Shemarcus Cochran faces involuntary manslaughter charges after his firearm discharged during cleaning following a gun range visit. The deadly incident occurred at the Living Lodge on Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County.



A night of video games turned into a tragedy at a Gwinnett County motel after a man cleaning his gun fired a shot through a wall, killing a teenager in the next room.

Teen killed at Live in Lodge

What we know:

Gwinnett County police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Live In Lodge on Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arriving at the scene found a 17-year-old boy dead in his bed in Room 216.

Shermarcus Cockran (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

The investigation quickly led police to the room next door. Investigators say 31-year-old Shermarcus Cockran had just returned from a gun range and was cleaning his firearm in Room 225 when it went off. The bullet traveled through the shared wall, striking the teenager while he was playing video games.

Cockran, a Lilburn resident, now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent much of Friday morning at the motel processing evidence. While police have identified Cockran, the name of the juvenile victim has not yet been released.

‘They were just playing a video game’

What they're saying:

"I ain't never heard a bullet just going through the wall. I heard of people getting shot at motels in front, but not, you know, they were just playing a video game, and a bullet just come through the wall," said Markell Smith, a resident staying a few doors down. Smith, who saw the victim around the motel but did not know him personally, noted the tragedy has him rethinking where he will spend the night.

He added, "It's sad because no parent should lose a child. I lost my daughter in Washington. So, it's like, I know how it feels to lose a child. So, that's like, that's something that no parent should mirror or witness."

He offered condolences to the family of the teenager.

Who was the teen?

What we don't know:

While the victim's name has not been released, FOX 5 reached out to the Gwinnett County School District to determine if he was a local student and are still waiting for a response.

Investigators have not specified the type of firearm involved or if it was legally owned by Cochran.

It remains unclear how long the victim or the suspect had been residing at the extended-stay motel.

First appearance date

What's next:

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office expects Cochran to make his first court appearance before a judge over the weekend.