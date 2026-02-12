Norcross brothers sentenced to life in prison for assaulting young girl

article

Two men from Norcross will spend their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually assaulting a young girl over multiple years.

What we know:

Jose Angel Soriano, 36, was convicted of rape, while Jordi F. Soriano-Balbuena, 32, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in a Gwinnett County courtroom.

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole for their crimes.

An investigation began after the victim reported the abuse to her mother, who then called the police.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, the men had abused other victims in DeKalb County, and three of them testified during the trial.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased with these verdicts and sentences that protect the most vulnerable members of our community," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

What we don't know:

The district attorney’s office did not say whether the brothers will be prosecuted for the alleged crimes in DeKalb County or how the men were connected to the victim.