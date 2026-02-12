Warrants: Video captured shooting of Eboni Anderson at Palmetto Elementary School

article

The Brief Christopher Ates faces felony murder charges for fatally shooting Eboni Anderson outside Palmetto Elementary School. Surveillance video captured the suspect assaulting and shooting the victim multiple times before fleeing in her vehicle. Police identified Ates after finding his personal identification in bags left at the shooting scene.



A man accused of killing a mother of three outside Palmetto Elementary School returned to Fulton County on Thursday to face murder charges.

Christopher Loris Ates, 39, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and three firearm offenses, including carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Palmetto Elementary School shooting

The backstory:

The shooting occurred Feb. 10 and forced the evacuation of more than 550 students from Palmetto Elementary School. Police say Ates opened fire in the school’s front parking lot, killing Eboni Anderson before fleeing the scene.

Eboni Anderson (GoFundMe)

The campus was placed on a "hard lockdown" before students were moved by bus to a nearby middle school to be reunited with their families. School officials characterized the violence as a domestic dispute that spilled over onto school grounds.

Ates was captured after a brief pursuit that began in Warner Robins. He faces additional charges in Houston County related to that pursuit, including fleeing and eluding and cruelty to children.

Warrants for Christopher Loris Ates

What we know:

Court documents reveal that investigators relied on school surveillance footage to piece together the moments leading up to the shooting. According to the warrants, a black GMC Acadia registered to Anderson pulled up to the school’s front entrance at 11:07 a.m. on Feb. 10.

The video captured Anderson getting out of the driver’s side and pulling a pink duffle bag and two black backpacks out of the car. Investigators say Ates then stepped out of the front passenger door and approached her. The warrants describe a chilling scene where Ates allegedly assaulted Anderson, causing her to fall to the ground, before shooting her multiple times and speeding away in her own vehicle.

After Ates was caught in Houston County later that day, police searched the bags left behind at the school and found his Georgia ID cards and other personal items inside. Investigators also searched school district records, which listed Ates as the stepfather to Anderson’s twin sons.

Police and emergency vehicles swarm the area following a fatal shooting that prompted a "hard lockdown" at Palmetto Elementary School on Feb. 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

‘Our focus remains on protecting our students’

What they're saying:

The Fulton County Schools Police Department took custody of Ates following his apprehension by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

"Our department responded quickly and worked around the clock with our law enforcement partners to ensure this suspect was taken into custody," FCSPD Chief Mark Sulborski said in a statement. "Our focus remains on protecting our students, staff, and visitors."

Fulton County Schools expressed gratitude to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, including the Palmetto and South Fulton police departments, for their assistance in the investigation.

"The FCSPD moved quickly and decisively to investigate this crime and hold the suspect accountable," the district stated. "As this case moves forward, we will allow the legal process to proceed and will continue cooperating fully with prosecuting authorities."

What is next for Ates?

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Ates' next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation.

What's next:

Ates remains in jail pending prosecutorial review. District officials noted that while the suspect is in custody, additional charges remain under review.