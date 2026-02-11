Palmetto Elementary School shooting: Woman identified, motive unknown

The Brief Authorities identified the victim as Eboni Anderson. A suspect was arrested in Houston County after a chase and crash. More than 550 students were safely evacuated during a lockdown.



Authorities have identified the woman shot and killed outside Palmetto Elementary School as Eboni Anderson.

What we know:

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday morning just outside the Fulton County school, prompting officials to implement a "hard lockdown" shortly after 11 a.m. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Anderson’s body near the front of the school.

Investigators said no students or staff were injured. More than 550 children inside the school were relocated to Bear Creek Middle School before being dismissed for the day.

Law enforcement agencies later tracked down the suspected gunman in Middle Georgia. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect after a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Loris Ates. He was booked in Houston County on charges including reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree cruelty to children. Authorities said he also faces charges in Warner Robins, as well as pending charges in Fulton County connected to Anderson’s death.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly discussed a possible motive or detailed the relationship, if any, between Ates and Anderson. Officials have not said whether Anderson had ties to the school as a parent or employee.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Ates previously served prison time following a 2006 armed robbery conviction in Houston County.

In a letter to families, Palmetto Elementary Principal Jacqueline Bowens said law enforcement indicated the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that spilled onto school grounds. She reassured parents that no one inside the building was ever in danger and said staff followed safety procedures as trained.

Counselors and additional support staff are being made available to assist students and employees as classes resume.