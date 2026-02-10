Palmetto Elementary School shooting: Murder suspect nabbed in Middle Georgia after pursuit

The Brief Christopher Ates was arrested in Houston County following a high-speed chase and vehicle crash. A woman was shot and killed yards from Palmetto Elementary, triggering a hard school lockdown. No students were involved in the shooting; 550 children were safely evacuated to a nearby middle school.



The suspected gunman who shot and killed a woman just yards away from a Fulton County elementary school on Tuesday morning, prompting a "hard lockdown," has been arrested in Middle Georgia.

What we know:

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the suspected shooter was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office after a brief chase that began in the area of Russell Parkway and Highway 41. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton told FOX 5 the suspected gunman crashed his vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The sheriff identified the man as Christopher Loris Ates. The 39-year-old was booked on charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and cruelty to children in the second degree. He also faces charges out of Warner Robins in addition to his pending Fulton County charges.

Hours earlier, a "hard lockdown" was issued after a report of shots being fired in front of Palmetto Elementary School. Multiple agencies swarmed the area just after 11 a.m., where officers found the body of an unidentified woman.

No students were involved, and investigators say the gunman fled the scene. The more than 550 students inside were moved to Bear Creek Middle School and eventually dismissed for the day.

What they're saying:

Parents rushed to the scene after news of the incident broke. Alicia Chittoju, a parent at the school, described the frantic moments after checking a neighborhood app.

"The school was on lockdown and now I just looked on my next door app and I saw that there was a shooting inside the school," Chittoju said. "So I rode my truck over here but I couldn't get... so then I just wanna hop on my scooter."

While some parents expressed relief that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a direct attack on students, many shared a sense of frustration and fear regarding school safety.

"More security," one parent said. "This is Fulton County, I mean, even in Cobb County, more security. And when something like this happens, we're all blocked off. All the parents can't even get to our kids. So now I'm nervous, I can't think straight."

What's next:

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or clarified the relationship, if any, between the gunman and the victim. While the shooting occurred near school grounds, officials did not say whether the woman was a parent or a staff member at Palmetto Elementary.

It also remains unclear what charges the suspect will face in Houston County regarding the high-speed chase, or when he will be extradited back to Fulton County to face murder charges.

The Fulton County Police Department said it is finalizing charges and issuing additional warrants.

Dig deeper:

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Ates served 10 years in prison for a conviction in a 2006 armed robbery in Houston County. Jail records indicate multiple previous arrests.

Local perspective:

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, Principal Jacqueline Bowens addressed the incident and ways to reassure students about their safety:

"I am writing to follow up on the situation that occurred today on and around our campus, which resulted in a hard lockdown and a significant law enforcement presence. While safety remains our highest priority, our core mission is unchanged: educating and supporting our students. We are focused on returning to teaching and learning tomorrow with stability, connection, and care.

"Based on information shared by law enforcement, the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute that spilled over onto school grounds. Tragically, a woman was shot and killed. While this is an incredibly difficult circumstance for our community, I want to reassure you that no Palmetto Elementary students or staff were involved, and at no time were individuals inside our building in danger. Our team acted swiftly and followed all safety protocols as trained.

"Thank you to our families for respecting the hard lockdown procedures and for your cooperation during the reunification process at Bear Creek Middle School. Your patience and partnership helped ensure students were released safely and efficiently.

"Situations like this can affect students in different ways. Our school community has resources and supports available should your student need assistance processing what occurred today. To support students and staff, counselors and additional support personnel from our CARE Team will be on site at Palmetto Elementary School tomorrow and available throughout the day.

"Our priority is ensuring that everyone feels safe, heard, and supported. If you have any immediate concerns or feel that additional student support is needed, please do not hesitate to contact the school. Please also see additional guidance below that you might find helpful in supporting your student.

Tips for Parents

"Reassurance is the key to helping children through a stressful or traumatic experience. Very young children may need additional emotional support, as well as verbal support. Encourage children of all ages to express emotions through conversation, writing, or artwork. Try to maintain a normal household or classroom routine and encourage children to participate in activities. Acknowledge that you, too, may have reactions associated with the event, and take steps to promote your own physical and emotional healing. Here are some additional tips and guidance:

"Reassure your student that they are safe at school.

"Provide children with opportunities to talk about what they have seen or heard and to ask questions.

"Do not be afraid to admit that you cannot answer all their questions.

"Answer questions at a level the child can understand.

"Provide ongoing opportunities for children to talk. They probably will have more questions as time goes on.

"Allow children to discuss other fears and concerns about unrelated issues. This may be a good opportunity to explore these issues also.

"Monitor children’s television watching. To the extent possible, be present when your child is watching news coverage of the event. It is at these times that questions might arise.

"Help children understand that there are no bad emotions and that a wide range of reactions is normal.

"Encourage children to express their feelings to adults (including teachers and parents) who can help them understand their emotions.