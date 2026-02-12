The silent threat to women: Why Linda Brass’s near-fatal heart blockage had no symptoms

The Brief February is Heart Health Month. Doctors at Piedmont Heart Institute are encouraging people to eat healthily, exercise, and schedule routine appointments and screenings for cardiac care. Linda Brass, 74, of Coweta County, is a living example of that message—with an emphasis on "living." A routine screening and procedure discovered a 99% blockage in the widowmaker, making a fatal heart attack likely.



February is Heart Health Month. Health care providers are underscoring the need for women, especially, to keep up with regular heart screenings and tests.

Life-saving intervention

The backstory:

Robert and Linda Brass will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary on Friday, February 13. They are fortunate that routine heart screenings at Piedmont Newnan Hospital likely saved Linda’s life, allowing them to celebrate another year together.

Robert and Linda Brass enjoy a scenic vacation at the Grand Canyon. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Linda’s cardiologist, Dr. Nimish Dhruva, told Linda that even though she felt healthy, it was time for a routine stress test and heart check given her age.

"Monday morning, December 8, I was at Piedmont Newnan having my heart cath, and they discovered a 99% blockage of my widowmaker," she said.

The widowmaker

What they're saying:

Dr. Dhruva explained, "You go into something called ventricular fibrillation. Your heart trembles and eventually stops. You have to either shock the person right then or you lose them."

Linda Brass discusses her heart health with cardiologist Dr. Nimish Dhruva at Piedmont Heart Institute during a follow-up appointment in February 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

The risk of heart attack: Linda is 74 years old and active. With a 99% blockage and a heart attack likely imminent, she was still on the go—including a vacation at Disney World with her family. "I did 18,000 steps that day," she said, "and get this: roller coasters, too."

"I had no clue that I had any issues whatsoever. I was living my life to the fullest," Linda said.

"We see that a lot in females; you guys are used to so much more pain," Dr. Dhruva said. "If you feel like your body is not right—if you’re more tired or getting short of breath during routine activities—it’s very important to seek an opinion from your primary care physician."

Dr. Nimish Dhruva explains the dangers of "windowmaker" heart blockages to Linda Brass at Piedmont Heart Institute to underscore the importance of regular cardiac screenings in February 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

How to get screened

What you can do:

Piedmont Heart Institute offers a $99 cardiac screen for women, noting that 90% of women are at risk for heart disease.

Linda Brass smiles with her husband Robert and a medical professional at Piedmont Newnan Hospital following her life-saving heart catheterization procedure on December 8, 2024. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

"My Sunday School teacher says, 'Let your test become your testimony,' and I’ve also heard, 'Let your mess become your message,'" Linda said.