Police obtain warrants for Alabama man after Lavonia pharmacy break-in

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The Brief Officers are charging an Alabama man after stolen prescription drugs from a Lavonia pharmacy burglary were found following a highway chase. State troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle in Douglas County after the Wednesday morning break-in at Riggins Pharmacy. Detectives found matching suspect's clothing inside the getaway car and are securing burglary warrants for Lamarcus Deanthony Jones.



Police are obtaining burglary warrants for an Alabama man after stolen prescription drugs from a Wednesday morning pharmacy break-in were recovered following a highway chase, according to the Lavonia Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded within four minutes to an audible alarm at Riggins Pharmacy on Wednesday, finding the front door forced open and prescription drugs stolen. Police processed the scene while K-9 Lobo tracked the suspect to the rear of the shopping center where the scent ended.

Later Wednesday, Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued a vehicle into Douglas County, stopping it with a PIT maneuver. Troopers recovered the stolen drugs and found clothing matching surveillance footage released earlier in the day.

Detectives traveled to Douglas County and are obtaining burglary warrants for Lamarcus Deanthony Jones of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the total quantity or specific types of medication taken during the burglary.

Officials have also not confirmed if Jones is currently in custody or whether additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.