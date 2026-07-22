Reward offered in fatal Gainesville shooting on July 3

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The Brief Authorities offer a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information on a fatal Gainesville police shooting investigation. A man died and another person suffered injuries after gunfire broke out following a July 3 concert in Gainesville. Investigators urge anyone in the Midland area that night to submit anonymous tips to help officers make an arrest.



Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a shooter killed one man and wounded another following a July 3 holiday concert in Gainesville.

What we know:

Officers patrolling the Midland area spotted a man who was shot shortly after 10 p.m. on July 3, right after the First Friday Concert ended, according to police. While giving life-saving care, officers learned of a second shooting victim nearby.

First responders rushed the initial victim, Jazon Fajardo-Acker, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died, investigators said. Paramedics took the second victim to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

What they're saying:

Investigators said people who attended the holiday celebration in the Midland area definitely have details that could assist officers in solving the case. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and Gainesville police are asking anyone with information to step forward.

"A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest," Crime Stoppers announced in a press release.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding a motive or potential suspect descriptions in the shooting. Officials have not identified the second victim who survived the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or text CSGA to 738477.