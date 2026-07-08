Gainesville teen's family seeks funeral help after fatal shooting

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The Brief Family of 17-year-old Jazon Fajardo is raising money to help cover funeral and burial expenses. Fajardo was killed after Gainesville's Fourth of July celebration; another person was injured in the shooting. Police have not made any arrests and continue asking witnesses and anyone with video to come forward.



The family of a Gainesville teenager who was killed following the city's Fourth of July celebration is asking for help with funeral expenses.

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What we know:

For the first time, family members are sharing photos of 17-year-old Jazon Fajardo, who was shot after Gainesville's First Friday Fourth of July celebration last Friday night.

According to Gainesville police, Fajardo was shot near the Midland Greenway after an apparent altercation following the holiday festivities. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. A second victim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was shot in the knee and survived.

Fajardo's aunt has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying the family is struggling to cover funeral and burial costs. Nearly $1,700 had been raised as of Tuesday.

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What's next:

Police say they have reviewed surveillance footage from public and private cameras, but no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photos, videos or surveillance footage to contact Gainesville police as they continue to search for those responsible.