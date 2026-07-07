Two injured, one in custody in domestic shooting in Cobb County

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Cobb County police officers investigate a double shooting at a home along Laurel Creek Trail near Smyrna on July 7, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A woman died and a man was hospitalized following a domestic Laurel Creek Trail shooting Tuesday evening. Police took another man into custody at the scene after responding to reports of gunfire. Investigators confirmed the deadly shooting was a domestic violence incident with no ongoing threat to the public.



Police arrested a man Tuesday night after a domestic dispute escalated into a deadly shooting on Laurel Creek Trail that left one woman dead and another man hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home on Laurel Creek Trail just before 8 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a person shot. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews transported the wounded man to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers also discovered a woman inside the home who had been shot, but she did not survive her wounds.

Authorities took another man into custody at the scene without serious incident. Investigators confirmed this was a domestic violence incident and there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identities of the woman who died or the two men involved in the incident. Authorities have also not disclosed the specific relationship between the individuals or what charges the suspect will face.