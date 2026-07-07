Atlanta shooting suspect: Police hunt for gunman who shot 3

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an Atlanta shooting suspect who opened fire on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. Three people were hospitalized after a physical fight escalated into a triple shooting. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man who shot three people during a dispute Sunday morning on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at approximately 2:36 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a person shot, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When police arrived, they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds following a physical fight that turned into a shooting.

One man was shot in the upper abdomen, a second man was shot in the right hand and right thigh, and a third man was shot in the left calf. Emergency medical workers transported all three victims to Grady Hospital, where they were alert, conscious and breathing during transport.

Three people were injured by gunfire after a shooting broke out in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on June 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the male suspect, who reportedly left the initial argument and returned with a handgun to shoot the victims. Police have not released the current medical statuses or names of the three injured people.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about APD Case Number 261860370 is urged to contact authorities. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA to unlock a reward of up to $5,000.