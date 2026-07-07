The Brief Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Colombia during a tense penalty kick shootout. Excited and heartbroken fans packed The Brewhouse Café in Little Five Points to watch the high-stakes match. The winning Swiss squad moves on to face soccer star Lionel Messi and Argentina in the next round.



Switzerland is heading to the quarterfinals for the first time in over 70 years after edging out Colombia in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout.

Soccer fans packed The Brewhouse Café in Little Five Points to watch the high-stakes match go right down to the wire.

Drama at Little Five Points soccer hub

What we know:

The Brewhouse Café hosted a crowd of soccer fans as Switzerland secured a thrilling victory over Colombia. The match came down to penalty kicks, bringing pure ecstasy to Swiss supporters and heartbreak to Colombian fans. Switzerland's win advances the team to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Next match in Atlanta tournament run

What's next:

The Swiss national team moves on to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarter-final round. Atlanta soccer fans can look forward to more tournament action. The next big match at Atlanta stadium will be the semi-finals on July 15.

Emotional rollercoaster for local fans

What they're saying:

"It’s absolutely crazy," said Swiss fan Stoney Steiner. "Usually, Switzerland is not doing that good. But this time. They killed it."

Colombian fan Farid Hernandez was disappointed. "I am crushed." Hernandez said. "We gave it all on the field."

Adriana Montoya took Colombia’s loss in stride. "I feel sad, but also, I’m excited. We got this far," Montoya said. But she took solace, saying, "there’s always the next four years."

Swiss fan Courtney Benvenuti said it was all about the friends you make along the way. "The camaraderie between among all of us, the Colombian fans and just us little Swiss fans," Benvenuti said. "It was really fun. It was a really great group."