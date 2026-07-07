Murder convictions upheld for 2 men in 2022 Gwinnett County carjacking

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The Brief Two gang members convicted in a deadly Peachtree Corners carjacking lost their appeals before the Georgia Supreme Court. Miles Chatezal Collins and Josiah Hughley, Jr. are serving life sentences plus 145 years for the shooting death of Bradley Lamar Coleman. Justices unanimously rejected claims of insufficient evidence and attorney errors, while an appeal for a third co-defendant remains pending.



The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder convictions of two men involved in a deadly 2022 carjacking outside a Peachtree Corners gas station, officials announced Tuesday.

The carjacking claimed the life of a Bradley Coleman, a father from New Orleans who was visiting his parents in Georgia.

Peachtree Corners shooting

What we know:

The state's highest court unanimously rejected appeals from Miles Chatezal Collins and Josiah Hughley, Jr.

Miles Chatezal Collins and Josiah Hughley, Jr. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

On appeal, Collins and Hughley claimed the evidence was insufficient and argued the trial judge made errors regarding evidence and jury instructions. Justices ruled the evidence was solid and noted defense attorneys failed to object during the trial. The court also rejected Hughley's claim that his trial lawyer provided ineffective assistance.

Death of Bradley Coleman

The backstory:

A jury convicted both men, along with David Jarrad Booker, during a January 2025 trial for felony murder, aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking, and criminal street gang violations.

All three professed Blood gang members received sentences of life in prison plus 145 years for the killing of Bradley Lamar Coleman.

Bradley Coleman (Provided by family) ((Provided by family))

The deadly encounter happened on July 10, 2022, while Coleman pumped air into his tires at a QuikTrip station. Prosecutors said the trio pulled up in a rented Mercedes-Benz and tried to steal Coleman's Dodge Charger to boost their gang status. Coleman was shot and killed while trying to stop the theft, prompting the men to run to the Mercedes-Benz and speed away.

Gwinnett County prosecution

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when the Georgia Supreme Court will rule on the pending appeal for the third co-defendant, Booker. It also remains unclear exactly which of the three men fired the fatal shots during the struggle.

District Attorney reaction

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson praised her trial and appellate prosecutors for defending the convictions.

"We are grateful for this affirmation from the Georgia Supreme Court," Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "Thanks to the incredible work of our team of trial and appellate prosecutors, and all of the staff that assisted with defending these convictions, two dangerous criminals will remain in prison."

David Jarrad Booker, 23 (Credit: Office of the District Attorney of the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit)

Booker to be retried

What's next:

David Jarrad Booker is expected back in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Nov. 4 to be retried.