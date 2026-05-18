Judge delays retrial hearing for man convicted in Bradley Coleman murder

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The Brief Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins granted a request from Booker to delay his potential retrial hearing until Oct. 1. Booker was convicted in January 2025 alongside Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins for the 2022 murder of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman. Coleman was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking at a Peachtree Parkway QuikTrip while visiting his family in Georgia.



One of the three alleged gang members convicted in the 2022 murder of Bradley Coleman has asked a judge to delay a hearing on a potential retrial.

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins granted that request on Monday.

What we know:

David Booker, along with Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins, was convicted in January 2025 for the murder of the 29-year-old father from New Orleans who was visiting his parents in Georgia, and to allow his daughter to spend time with her grandparents.

Bradley Coleman (Supplied)

On July 10, 2022, just after noon, he pulled up to the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle to use the air pump. That is when a black passenger vehicle pulled up next to him. The people inside tried to steal his car but ended up shooting and killing him.

Prosecutors say Booker was the armed support to Hughley, who pulled the trigger. Collins was described as the getaway driver.

Coleman, a graduate of Norcross High School, would become a beloved teacher and coach at Mountain View High School and Peachtree Ridge before moving to Louisiana. He was living in New Orleans when he made the summer trip to visit family in Gwinnett County.

Booker and the two other men each received life without the possibility of parole.

David Jarrad Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins learn they have been found guilty on all counts in the murder of Bradley Coleman.

What's next:

The new trial hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 1.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific grounds Booker is citing to request a retrial.