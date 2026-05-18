Man freed after spending 16 years in prison for Douglas robbery

The Brief Brandon Pugh was fully exonerated last Wednesday after serving 16 years in prison for a 2008 Douglas County bank robbery he did not commit. A formal investigation by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Justice Integrity Unit proved that an absolute exculpatory timeline made it impossible for Pugh to be the suspect. Conclusive forensic re-testing by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that red stains on Pugh's hands and trash can were completely unrelated to bank security dye.



A wrongfully convicted man is free after Douglas County District Attorney Dahlia Racine secured the total exoneration of Brandon Pugh, who spent 16 years in prison for an armed bank robbery he did not commit.

What we know:

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Vaughn Wallace granted an emergency motion for a new trial last Wednesday, completely dismissing all charges against Brandon Pugh and ordering his record cleared. The historic decision came after the Douglas County District Attorney's Justice Integrity Unit, launched originally in 2021, took over the full investigation into Pugh's claims this past January.

The original conviction stemmed from an August 18, 2008, armed robbery at the Wachovia Bank off Lee Road, where two men stole $18,000 at gunpoint. Though Pugh consistently maintained his innocence, he was convicted in September 2010 and sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years of probation based on circumstantial evidence and his vehicle being utilized by the actual suspects.

"Our administration did not make the decision to prosecute Brandon Pugh, but it is absolutely our responsibility to correct it," said Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not currently know the exact identity of the second suspect who participated in the 2008 armed robbery alongside co-defendant Jay Wright. District Attorney Racine confirmed that her office is actively pursuing leads to identify and capture the remaining perpetrator, noting that the individual remains at large and poses a danger to the community.

Timeline:

1:00 a.m.: Pugh finished his work shift at the local airport.

1:12 a.m.: Surveillance captured Pugh inside an East Point Texaco station.

1:15 a.m.: Pugh was carjacked immediately after exiting the gas station convenience store.

1:22 a.m.: Pugh re-entered the Texaco station before embarking on a 39-minute walk back to his home to preserve his dying phone battery.

2:06 a.m.: Pugh placed his first 911 call to report his vehicle stolen to Atlanta police.

2:09 a.m. to 2:40 a.m.: An Atlanta Police Department officer remained physically present at Pugh's home, acting as an independent eyewitness.

2:25 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.: While Pugh was actively speaking with police at his home, separate hotel surveillance footage showed the actual carjackers parking Pugh’s stolen Cadillac Seville at the local Efficiency Lodge.

The backstory:

During the original 2010 trial, prosecutors heavily attacked Pugh's credibility, claiming he delayed reporting his stolen vehicle. Critical phone records and 911 logs proving he attempted to call authorities immediately were never introduced by his defense counsel, which completely excluded the exculpatory timeline from the jury.

Additionally, an appellate court previously upheld the conviction by pointing to red stains found on Pugh's hands and home trash can. The original jury was told these spots matched bank security dye, but the actual laboratory metrics were never clearly explained by an official technician during the proceedings.

By the numbers:

16: The exact number of years Brandon Pugh spent locked away inside a state prison for a crime he did not commit.

18,000: The total amount of cash, in dollars, taken during the 5-minute Wachovia Bank robbery.

5: The number of days after the robbery when a neighbor gave a contradictory statement to police regarding seeing Pugh arrive home.

0: The total number of phone logs or communications connecting Pugh to any of the actual bank robbers.

Big picture view:

The Justice Integrity Unit explicitly coordinated with the trace evidence technical lead at the GBI to re-evaluate the red stains. Forensic scientists performed a controlled experiment dipping a fingernail into bank security dye and confirmed that true bank dye leaves a thick residue that easily extracts in solvent.

Pugh's samples did not extract, and the red dot on his trash can possessed a tacky texture entirely inconsistent with commercial security dye. The GBI conclusively determined that Pugh never had bank dye on his hands.

What they're saying:

In 2012, a DNA match on a discarded ski mask led to the arrest of Jay Wright, who pleaded guilty to the robbery in 2013. Wright signed a formal affidavit stating he had never met Pugh, later telling investigators that his crew exclusively utilized stolen cars for their targeted string of bank robberies.

"Only an idiot would rob a bank in their personal car and leave it as evidence," Wright stated during a 2026 interview, fully clearing Pugh of any involvement. District Attorney Racine offered a profound institutional apology to Pugh's family last Wednesday, stating, "It is a heavy moment when we realize the system has failed."

Why you should care:

Under formal Georgia legal ethics rules, a district attorney carries a strict mandate to remedy any conviction when clear, convincing evidence proves a defendant did not commit the underlying offense. Racine emphasized that small-jurisdiction offices require significantly greater state funding and resources to properly vet innocence claims and maintain foundational public trust.