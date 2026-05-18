Newnan couple helps farmers hit by South Georgia wildfires

The Brief A Newnan couple is delivering much-needed South Georgia wildfire farm relief to help farmers who lost their critical supplies. Meg and Tommy Morgan, who own Morgan's Market, recently loaded and took a flatbed trailer of livestock feed to the devastated areas. Their nonprofit, Miracles Ag Relief, is planning future trips and is currently accepting monetary and feed donations to help farmers rebuild.



A metro Atlanta couple is stepping up to deliver critical South Georgia wildfire farm relief after recent fires devastated agricultural communities.

Meg and Tommy Morgan are using their resources to send supplies to farmers struggling to feed their livestock and rebuild their operations.

What we know:

Meg and Tommy Morgan, owners of Morgan's Market and Coweta Greenhouses just outside of Newnan, have been driving relief supplies to farmers. The couple recently took a flatbed trailer of feed down for goats, cattle, horses, sheep, and chickens.

Meg Morgan’s nonprofit, Miracles Ag Relief, saw the damage firsthand at the Highway 82 fire area. "They lost their farms, they lost their houses, they lost their cars," she said.

What's next:

Morgan is planning a second trip and expects to make many more to the hardest-hit areas. She says the farmers know what they are doing and just need the materials to rebuild themselves.

"Need to bring hay and feed again, but also trying to get together the stuff for the chicken coops, for rebuilds," she said. This includes necessary supplies like lumber and wire.

What you can do:

Miracles Ag Relief is asking for the community's help to continue supporting these farmers. "Monetary donations are the best, just because I'm able to procure all these items in one place instead of just taking handfuls of things," Morgan said.

People who want to donate dog, cat, or horse feed can drop the items off at Morgan's Market in Newnan. Donations can also be made online through the Miracles Ag Relief website and their social media pages.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how long the recovery will take, but many farmers lost their hay fields and will not have the necessary supply for next winter. Morgan noted that the farmers were already in a drought before the fires hit, leading to additional losses heading into the spring and summer.

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