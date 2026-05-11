South Georgia wildfires nearing full containment
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Fire crews are making progress battling two wildfires burning in South Georgia as containment levels continue to improve.
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What we know:
Officials said the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County has reached 70% containment.
Meanwhile, the Highway 82 Fire in Morgan County is now 90% contained.
Despite the progress, emergency officials said dry weather conditions are continuing to increase the risk of additional wildfires across the region.
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What's next:
Firefighters remain on scene monitoring hotspots and working to fully contain both fires.