South Georgia wildfires nearing full containment

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The Brief The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County is now 70% contained, according to officials. Crews have increased containment of the Highway 82 Fire in Morgan County to 90%. Emergency officials warn dry conditions continue to raise wildfire risks across South Georgia.



Fire crews are making progress battling two wildfires burning in South Georgia as containment levels continue to improve.

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What we know:

Officials said the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County has reached 70% containment.

Meanwhile, the Highway 82 Fire in Morgan County is now 90% contained.

Despite the progress, emergency officials said dry weather conditions are continuing to increase the risk of additional wildfires across the region.

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What's next:

Firefighters remain on scene monitoring hotspots and working to fully contain both fires.