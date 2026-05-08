Georgia wildfires: Why Thursday was a historic day for firefighters

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The Brief The Georgia Forestry Commission reported Thursday was the first day with no new wildfires statewide since December. While fire activity has slowed, officials warn that a spark could restart extreme activity because of a persistent drought. The Pineland Rd Fire and Highway 82 Fire have burned over 54,000 combined acres and remain under active containment efforts.



The Georgia Forestry Commission reported Friday that no new wildfires broke out across the state yesterday, marking a significant milestone in a months-long battle against extreme drought and fire activity.

Georgia wildfire progress

What we know:

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) responded to zero new wildfires statewide on Thursday. This is the first time since December that the state has gone a full day without a new fire starting. Despite this progress, two major fires continue to burn in South Georgia. The Pineland Rd Fire has reached 32,575 acres with 66% containment, while the Highway 82 Fire has burned 22,420 acres and is 90% contained.

Crews are currently working to strengthen containment lines on both large fires. Officials said they will transition from daily wildfire updates to three reports per week starting next week.

Ongoing drought risks

What we don't know:

While the lack of new fires is encouraging, forestry officials have not said when the elevated wildfire danger will subside. Much of the state remains in a drought, and it is unclear how long it will take for containment lines to reach 100% on the active Pineland Rd and Highway 82 fires. Officials warn that "one spark" could return the state to extreme fire levels.

Staying safe near fires

Why you should care:

The GFC is urging residents to avoid active fire areas and never fly drones near wildfires, as they can interfere with firefighting aircraft. Smoke remains a risk for drivers in affected areas. Residents should follow all guidance from local emergency personnel to prevent new starts during these dry conditions.