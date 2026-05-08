Paulding DA slams 'inaccurate' claims about homicide case

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The Brief A Paulding County man was sentenced to 20 years for a 2023 homicide that the district attorney says began as an armed robbery. District Attorney Robert S. Lane issued a statement Friday to correct "inaccurate" claims that his office released a murderer. Oscar Vega-Aguirre, 20, will serve nine years in prison before being turned over to federal authorities for deportation to Mexico.



Paulding County District Attorney Robert S. Lane released a statement Friday to clarify the sentencing of Oscar Vega-Aguirre following public claims that a murderer had been released.

Paulding County homicide conviction

What we know:

Oscar Vega-Aguirre pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The case stems from an Oct. 14, 2023, incident where a person was killed during an armed robbery. Although the deceased person was committing a robbery, the DA's office said self-defense did not apply because Vega-Aguirre initiated the fight.

Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre

On July 1, 2025, a judge sentenced Vega-Aguirre to 20 years for manslaughter and five years of probation for the firearm charge. He must serve nine years in prison. Vega-Aguirre, a Mexican citizen, also has an active ICE detainer and a removal order. After his prison term, he will be transferred to federal custody and deported.

Inaccurate claims of release

What we don't know:

While the DA's office addressed "recent public statements" claiming they "released a murderer," officials did not specify the exact source of the misinformation. It remains unclear which specific social media platforms or groups were circulating the inaccurate reports that prompted the official press release.

Sentence and deportation details

By the numbers:

Vega-Aguirre was 18 at the time of the 2023 crime and is currently 20 years old. His total sentence is 25 years: 20 years for manslaughter and a consecutive five years of probation for the gun charge. He is currently serving his nine-year prison term at Dodge State Prison with a maximum possible release date of Oct. 12, 2032.

A bar order is also in effect, meaning if he returns to Georgia during his 20-year sentence, he faces immediate arrest. Records show he must pay a monthly probation fee of $23 plus $9 in surcharges once he leaves prison.

District attorney transparency

What they're saying:

"Our responsibility is to follow the law, present the facts, and ensure that every case is handled with integrity," District Attorney Robert S. Lane said in the statement. Lane emphasized that at no point was the defendant released and that the sentence was imposed by the court after a non-negotiated plea, meaning the state did not agree to a specific lighter sentence.