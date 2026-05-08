Who is Hot Rod? Atlanta police hunt for suspected gunman in crowd shooting
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify a suspect nicknamed "Hot Rod" following an aggravated assault that left a man shot in Atlanta last Thursday.
What we know:
Officers went to 1579 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW around 12:30 a.m. last Thursday after receiving a call about a person shot. They found a man who had been shot, but he was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
The backstory:
The backstory A crowd had gathered in front of the location before a dispute broke out. The argument led to gunfire, and the crowd ran away shortly after the man was shot.
Police released this image showing a man who goes by the name of "Hot Rod" who is wanted in connection to a shooting at 1579 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW in Atlanta on April 30, 2026. (APD)
What we don't know:
Police have not yet confirmed the legal name of the suspect known as "Hot Rod" or what specifically caused the dispute to turn violent. It is also unclear if other suspects were involved in the shooting.
What's next:
Investigators are continuing to review evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information about the man pictured or the shooting is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided preliminary investigative details and a description of the suspect.