Who is Hot Rod? Atlanta police hunt for suspected gunman in crowd shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man known as "Hot Rod" who is a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Joseph E Boone Blvd NW. A dispute during a crowd gathering in Atlanta escalated to gunfire early last Thursday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds. Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify everyone involved after the crowd ran from the scene following the shooting.



The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify a suspect nicknamed "Hot Rod" following an aggravated assault that left a man shot in Atlanta last Thursday.

What we know:

Officers went to 1579 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW around 12:30 a.m. last Thursday after receiving a call about a person shot. They found a man who had been shot, but he was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The backstory:

The backstory A crowd had gathered in front of the location before a dispute broke out. The argument led to gunfire, and the crowd ran away shortly after the man was shot.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police released this image showing a man who goes by the name of "Hot Rod" who is wanted in connection to a shooting at 1579 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW in Atlanta on April 30, 2026. (APD)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the legal name of the suspect known as "Hot Rod" or what specifically caused the dispute to turn violent. It is also unclear if other suspects were involved in the shooting.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to review evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information about the man pictured or the shooting is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.