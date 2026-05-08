FOX 5's DJ Shockley shares 'patience and perseverance' lessons at UGA graduation

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The Brief Former Georgia quarterback and FOX 5 sports director DJ Shockley addressed several thousand graduates at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Friday. Shockley shared personal lessons on patience and perseverance, recounting his journey from a backup player to an SEC championship MVP. The keynote speaker encouraged the Class of 2026 to recognize their personal value and turn past failures into future strengths.



Former University of Georgia star and current FOX 5 sports director DJ Shockley returned to Sanford Stadium Friday to deliver a commencement address centered on the power of persistence.

Athens graduation ceremony details

What we know:

The University of Georgia celebrated nearly 9,500 students during the spring commencement ceremony held Friday night. Shockley, who led the Bulldogs to an SEC championship in 2005, admitted to the crowd that he felt more nervous speaking than he ever did playing in the stadium.

University officials confirmed that 9,477 students were eligible for graduation this spring. This total includes 6,537 spring undergraduates and over 1,800 graduate students.

Shockley's journey to greatness

Timeline:

Shockley told the crowd how after arriving at the university as the second-rated high school quarterback in the country, he waited until his senior year to become the starter. He told graduates that he considered leaving the program but stayed because of the support of his coaches and his desire to finish what he started.

Following his college career, Shockley played for the Atlanta Falcons for four years. He joined the FOX 5 Atlanta team five years ago, where he has since won three Emmy Awards.

Inspirational words for graduates

What they're saying:

"Always know your value, and you wouldn't be there if you didn't deserve to be there," Shockley told the graduates during his speech. He urged the students to remember that their degree from the university would open doors and raise eyebrows throughout their careers.

Shockley also shared a quote from Maya Angelou, reminding the class that people will never forget how they were made to feel. He encouraged the graduates to make a strong first impression in every new environment they enter.

Overcoming professional obstacles

The backstory:

Shockley used his NFL experience to illustrate how relationships can lead to future opportunities. He described tearing his ACL during a preseason game with the Falcons, an injury that cost him a significant chance to start.

Despite never playing another snap after his third year in the league, Shockley maintained strong professional relationships. Those same connections eventually led to a job offer within the organization after his playing days ended.

Celebrating student achievements

By the numbers:

The university recognized 171 students as First Honor Graduates for maintaining a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA. The ceremony also highlighted the 274 doctoral candidates and 1,611 master’s degree students eligible to walk this week.

The total graduating class represents a significant portion of the university's student body. These new alumni will join a network that Shockley said has supported him for over 20 years.