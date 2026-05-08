Rabun County drug arrest: Woman charged with trafficking meth

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The Brief A Rabun Gap woman was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on U.S. 441 led to the discovery of about one pound of methamphetamine. Deputies used a K9 unit to search the vehicle after noticing signs of a crime and found the drugs hidden under a spare tire. The suspect, Billie Jo Jamison, faces trafficking and distribution charges and is currently being held at the Rabun County Detention Center.



A traffic stop in Rabun Gap on Monday led to the discovery of a pound of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle.

Rabun County drug arrest

What we know:

Rabun County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a car on U.S. 441 on Monday. During the stop, deputies noticed signs of criminal activity and brought in a K9 unit to sniff the air around the car.

The dog alerted deputies to the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine. The drugs were hidden under a spare tire.

Billie Jo Jamison charges

By the numbers:

Billie Jo Jamison, 53, of Rabun Gap, was arrested without trouble and taken to the Rabun County Detention Center. She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute near a park or housing project.

Sheriff Mark Gerrells statement

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mark Gerrells said he is proud of the work his deputies are doing to remove illegal drugs from the community. He noted the case shows the importance of proactive police work and cooperation between agencies.

Ongoing narcotics investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said where the drugs were coming from or where they were intended to be delivered. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.