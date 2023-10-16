Union City teenager arrested for killing Paulding County resident during dirt bike sale

article

An 18-year-old Union City man has been arrested for the murder of a Paulding County resident while attempting to buy a dirt bike on Oct. 14. The suspect, identified as Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre, was taken into custody by Paulding County deputies following a violent encounter that ended in the death of the victim, 41-year-old Joshua Alan Swink.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 317 Shenandoah Drive in Hiram at approximately 1:30 p.m. Vega-Aguirre had arranged to meet with Swink, the owner of a dirt bike that was advertised for sale online.

Details surrounding the confrontation remain limited, but it escalated to a point where Vega-Aguirre reportedly shot Swink multiple times, resulting in Swink's death. After the shooting, Vega-Aguirre ran away and then secured a ride through a ride-sharing service.

Quick-thinking deputies, in combination with valuable descriptions from witnesses, managed to intercept the ride-sharing vehicle before it could leave Paulding County. Vega-Aguirre was apprehended without further incident.

Vega-Aguirre now faces serious charges in connection with the incident, including felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses additional information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. They can contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send information via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.