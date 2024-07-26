Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested in Athens, charged with felonies

article

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas is facing multiple felonies after he was arrested early Friday morning in Athens.

Records from the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office show that Thomas has been charged with three counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and three counts of family violence battery.

Officials have not shared details about what led to Thomas's arrest.

According to the records, Thomas remains in custody without bond.

This was Thomas's second arrest during his time at the University of Georgia. In January 2023, he was charged with false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. Those charges were eventually dropped.

Rara Thomas #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Sanford Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Georgia football struggles with law enforcement

The Georgia football program has struggled in recent months with police.

Football players at the school have reportedly been involved in 24 driving-related violations (DUI, reckless driving or speeding), including a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023.

Speaking to reporters at SEC Media Days, coach Kirby Smart said the team hadn't "solved that issue."

"The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone," Smart said. "It’s very unfortunate, ‘disappointing’ I guess is the best word. I always talk about processing outcomes in wins and losses. We try not to base things on outcomes. In this case, the outcomes are very disappointing."

Earlier in July, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. was arrested for reckless driving and defensive back Demello Jones was cited for street racing in Athens, Georgia.

On March 24, Athens-Clarke County police arrested running back Trevor Etienne on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield.

The DUI charges against Etienne, a transfer from Florida, were dismissed Wednesday during a hearing in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.