2 UGA football players arrested for reckless driving this week
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Two University of Georgia football players have been arrested this week and charged with reckless driving, according to UGA Sports and jail records.
Johnathan "Bo" Le'Monte Hughley was booked at 8:37 p.m. on July 9 on charges of failure to maintain lane/improper driving and reckless driving. Hughley was also involved in a single-car crash. He was arrested by UGA police.
Smael Simon Mondon was booked at 11:05 p.m. on July 10 and charged with reckless driving and racing on highway/streets. Mondon was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Both players were released on cash bonds of $26 less than 2 hours after their arrests.
Hughley, who is a redshirt freshman from Fulton County, is an offensive lineman and Mondon, who is a senior from Paulding County, is a linebacker.
There have been several arrests and driving-related citations involving UGA players and staff members in the last couple of years.
Football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash on Jan. 15, 2023, just hours after the team celebrated back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony in Athens.
After the fatal crash, Coach Kirby Smart said that anytime players are arrested, they are disciplined, including suspension. He also said players had attended a session over the summer about the dangers of street racing and speeding. Smart said the sessions were standard protocol and they also address alcohol consumption and domestic violence.
PREVIOUS ARRESTS
- May 18: Wide receiver Sacovie White, wrong way on a one way
- March 24: Running back Trevor Etienne, DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper driving
- Sept. 1, 2023: UGA staff member Jarvis Jones, speeding and reckless driving
- May 2023: Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, reckless driving and speeding
- May 2023: Wide receiver De'Nylon Marquez Morrissette, driving too fast, following too close, DUI
- March 2023: Defensive lineman Jalen Carter, speeding
- February 2023: Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, racing on highway/streets and reckless driving
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the school for comment.