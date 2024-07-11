2 UGA football players arrested for reckless driving this week

article

Two University of Georgia football players have been arrested this week and charged with reckless driving, according to UGA Sports and jail records.

Johnathan "Bo" Le'Monte Hughley was booked at 8:37 p.m. on July 9 on charges of failure to maintain lane/improper driving and reckless driving. Hughley was also involved in a single-car crash. He was arrested by UGA police.

Smael Simon Mondon was booked at 11:05 p.m. on July 10 and charged with reckless driving and racing on highway/streets. Mondon was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Both players were released on cash bonds of $26 less than 2 hours after their arrests.

Hughley, who is a redshirt freshman from Fulton County, is an offensive lineman and Mondon, who is a senior from Paulding County, is a linebacker.

There have been several arrests and driving-related citations involving UGA players and staff members in the last couple of years.

Football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash on Jan. 15, 2023, just hours after the team celebrated back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony in Athens.

After the fatal crash, Coach Kirby Smart said that anytime players are arrested, they are disciplined, including suspension. He also said players had attended a session over the summer about the dangers of street racing and speeding. Smart said the sessions were standard protocol and they also address alcohol consumption and domestic violence.

