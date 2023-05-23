UGA football WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint arrested for reckless driving, speeding

article

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail online records.

The wide receiver spent less than an hour in jail following his arrest by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, records indicate.

This is just the latest driving incident during the off-season which has involved UGA players. The most notable is a crash which claimed the life of UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock in January following the Dawgs back-to-back championship celebration. Former Georgia player Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to the accident.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged back in February for racing on highway/streets and reckless driving.

Fellow UGA wide receiver De'Nylon Morrisette was arrested earlier this month in Oconee County for DUI, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely.

Rosemy-Jacksaint posted a $2,000 bond on the misdemeanor charges. No word on his next court appearance.