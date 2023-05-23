Expand / Collapse search

UGA football WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint arrested for reckless driving, speeding

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty

Expand

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail online records.

The wide receiver spent less than an hour in jail following his arrest by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, records indicate.

This is just the latest driving incident during the off-season which has involved UGA players. The most notable is a crash which claimed the life of UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock in January following the Dawgs back-to-back championship celebration. Former Georgia player Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to the accident.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged back in February for racing on highway/streets and reckless driving.

Fellow UGA wide receiver De'Nylon Morrisette was arrested earlier this month in Oconee County for DUI, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely.

Rosemy-Jacksaint posted a $2,000 bond on the misdemeanor charges. No word on his next court appearance.