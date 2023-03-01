Jalen Carter responds to charges connected to deadly UGA crash

Former University of Georgia football player Jalen Carter has responded to the news that he will be charged in connection with the investigation into the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and UGA recruiter Chandler LeCroy.

Carter responded to the report released by Athens-Clarke County police with a statement posted on Twitter, saying that he had been informed Wednesday morning by police that warrants have been issued for his arrest.

"Numerous media reports have also circulated this morning concerning the tragic events of Jan. 15, 2023," Carter wrote. "It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented."

Carter concluded by saying that he had "no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Wednesday, police charged the former UGA defensive lineman with reckless driving and racing, saying that Carter was in another vehicle alongside the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy.

The investigation found that Carter and LeCroy were "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing" after leaving downtown Athens in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships.

According to police, the evidence showed both LeCroy and Carter's vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane and opposite lanes of travel, and were driving at high speeds "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other" shortly before the crash.

Investigators say they determined LeCroy's vehicle was going at about 104 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

According to the accident report, Willock was sitting in the backseat behind LeCroy and was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene. LeCroy was trapped behind the wheel. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

UGA ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION: USE OF VEHICLE AT TIME OF DEADLY CRASH 'UNAUTHORIZED'

In a statement posted on the University of Georgia Football website, head Coach Kirby Smart said the charges against Carter were "deeply concerning."

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community.," Smart wrote. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs gets ready to take the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Police have issued a warrant for Carter's arrest. It is not known when Carter will turn himself in.