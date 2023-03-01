UGA football staffer drunk and traveling over 100 mph before fatal crash, police say

article

University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy was racing football player Jalen Carter through the streets of Athens before the deadly crash that claimed her life as well as that of Carter's teammate Devin Willock, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

In a news release to FOX 5, police say that a toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal blood alcohol limit is .08. Authorities also stated that evidence suggested LeCroy's Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

The new details come as authorities announced charges against Carter for reckless driving and racing in connection to the fatal crash.

The wreck happened on Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships. According to the accident report, Willock was sitting in the backseat behind LeCroy and was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene. LeCroy was trapped behind the wheel. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

The investigation found that the SUV LeCroy was driving and Carter's vehicle were operating "in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area." Police say the evidence showed both LeCroy and Carter's vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane and opposite lanes of travel, and were driving at high speeds "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other" shortly before the crash.

UGA ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION: USE OF VEHICLE AT TIME OF DEADLY CRASH 'UNAUTHORIZED'

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

The four were seen leaving a popular Athens strip club about 15 minutes before the deadly crash, according to reports.

The UGA Athletics Association stated the vehicle involved in the wreck was leased by the athletic department, but that its use was not authorized.