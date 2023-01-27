UGA Athletics Association: Use of vehicle at time of deadly crash 'unauthorized'

article

The University of Georgia Athletics Association says the vehicle involved in the crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old offensive lineman and 24-year-old recruiting staffer nearly two weeks ago was "for use during recruiting activities only."

In a statement released late Friday to "provide clarity on a few points," UGA says "personal use was strictly prohibited" of the black 2021 Ford Expedition found crashed just off Barnett Shoals Road a short distance before Stroud Road.

"The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties," the statement reads. "Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized."

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships.

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

This second statement on the crash in a week comes several reports suggested all four were seen leaving a popular Athens strip club about 15 minutes before the deadly crash.

"We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident," the statement concludes.

While police have released the accident report which states excessive speed was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash. A toxicology report of LeCroy, who was driving that night, has not been completed.

