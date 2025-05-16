Cobb County woman arrested after toddler shows up at daycare with THC in system

article

The Brief A woman, Dystani A. Bethea, has been charged with second-degree child cruelty after her 2-year-old daughter was found unresponsive at a Cobb County daycare and tested positive for THC. Daycare staff at Sunbrook Academy noticed the child was unresponsive but breathing, prompting them to call 911 after unsuccessful attempts to contact Bethea. Bethea was arrested for criminal negligence, with a warrant issued on May 12, and remains in Cobb County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.



A woman has been charged with second-degree child cruelty after her 2-year-old daughter was found unresponsive at a Cobb County daycare and later tested positive for THC, according to police and court documents.

The child was dropped off at Sunbrook Academy on Hicks Road earlier this week when staff noticed she was unresponsive but breathing, prompting them to call 911.

What they're saying:

"Earlier this week, a child arrived at our school and staff determined that medical attention may be necessary," a Sunbrook Academy spokesperson said in a statement. "They followed protocols and immediately called 911 as a precaution. We are grateful that the child is doing well and subsequently returned to our school."

What we know:

Cobb County authorities said Dystani A. Bethea dropped the toddler off despite noting that her daughter had been lethargic that morning. Staff at the daycare tried calling Bethea twice before contacting emergency services. The girl was transported to Cobb Hospital, where medical personnel said she was largely unresponsive and only reacted to strong stimuli. A drug test later showed the presence of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bethea’s actions constituted criminal negligence, causing the child "cruel or excessive physical or mental pain." A warrant was issued for her arrest on May 12, and she was booked into the Cobb County Jail the same day, where she remained without bond as of Friday.

What we don't know:

Bethea’s relationship with the toddler was not revealed, but court records indicate that Bethea and the toddler live at the same home. It is not clear if she has retained legal counsel. The investigation remains ongoing.