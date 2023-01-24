UGA Athletics Department breaks silence, opens investigation into deadly crash

article

The University of Georgia Athletics Department has broken its silence about a crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old offensive lineman and 24-year-old recruiting staffer more than a week ago.

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships.

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

In a statement released Tuesday, UGA Athletic Director Josh Brook wrote:

"Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community. However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.

"Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy. Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A UGA football player and recruiting specialist were killed and two others injured in a violent crash along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

The statement comes after several reports over the weekend suggested all four were seen leaving a popular Athens strip club about 15 minutes before the deadly crash.

While police have released the accident report, a toxicology report of LeCroy, who was driving that night, has not been completed.