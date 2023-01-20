Funeral details released for UGA football player killed in car crash

article

Family and friends have announced plans to gather together and celebrate the life of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The family says a private service for family and member of the UGA football team will be held Saturday in Athens.

The family will hold a public celebration of life service on Jan. 27 starting at 9 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for his family.

Willock was one of four people in an SUV that crashed just before 3 a.m. Sunday, hours after a day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships by the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to the crash report released Tuesday, Willock was sitting behind the driver’s seat of the black 2021 Ford Expedition when it left the roadway along Barnett Shoals Road a short distance before Stroud Road.

The report states Willock was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the SUV after the vehicle violently tore through two power poles and the back end struck a tree. He died at the scene.

The driver, 24-year-old UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, was trapped in the vehicle. She would be rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Wednesday, she was laid to rest in her hometown of Toccoa.

A UGA football player and recruiting specialist were killed and two others injured in a violent crash along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023.

The report cites excessive speeding as a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, an attorney for Willock's parents asked for "time and space" to properly process their grief.

"As there are no words that can be found to describe the grief we are experiencing with our loss, the support of all of those who have shared kind words and loving memories of Devin has helped us during this time," Roy Willey IV said, reading a statement from the family. "What we would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother a dedicated student and a wonderful son."