Parents of UGA football player killed in crash expected to announce lawsuit

article

Parents of 20-year-old University of Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock will be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The family is expected to announce a lawsuit in connection to the crash early Sunday morning which claimed his life.

David and Sharlene Willock are expected to be joined by Roy T. Willey IV, of the Go Big Injury Lawyers, on the steps of the Athens-Clarke County courthouse. No word on who will be named as the defendant in the lawsuit.

Willock is no stranger to the law firm as his image and likeness have been used for an advertising campaign. Billboards of Willock still can be found in and around the Athens area.

Willock was one of four people in an SUV that crashed just before 3 a.m. Sunday, just hours after a day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships by the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to the crash report released Tuesday, Willock was sitting behind the driver’s seat of the black 2021 Ford Expedition when it left the roadway along Barnett Shoals Road a short distance before Stroud Road.

The report states Willock was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the SUV after the vehicle violently tore through two power poles and the back end struck a tree. He died at the scene.

The driver, 24-year-old UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, was trapped in the vehicle. She would be rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Wednesday, she was laid to rest in her hometown of Toccoa.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A UGA football player and recruiting specialist were killed and two others injured in a violent crash along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

The report states that 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who was in the front passenger seat, and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who was in the right rear seat, were both injured. They were still recovering as of Wednesday evening.

While the crash report was released Tuesday, investigators say toxicology reports will likely not be in for another few months.

The report cites excessive speeding as a contributing factor in the deadly crash.