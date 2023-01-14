Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship parade in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands made the journey to Athens to witness the last celebration of a legendary season for the Georgia Bulldogs football team.
The champions of college football beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Coaches, players and team staff reveled in the excitement during Saturday's parade through the University of Georgia campus in Athens.
FOX 5 Atlanta was on-hand to capture the parade from start to finish.
Here's what it looked like:
Fans gather for the Georgia Bulldogs championship parade on Jan. 14, 2023, in Athens.
