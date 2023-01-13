Fans flocking to Athens for parade honoring national champion Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing to celebrate back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens.

Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs.

Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens and Sanford Stadium for championship parade in 2022. The second parade is expected to draw similar crowds.

FOX 5 Atlanta will broadcast the festivities live beginning at noon and continuing through the Dawg Walk into Sanford Stadium.

How to get tickets for the parade

Tickets went on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday through the UGA athletics website.

Season ticket holders, faculty, staff and student ticket holders all had the opportunity to claim tickets.

What is the parade route?

The parade route starts on Lumpkin Street in front of the University of Georgia Athletics Complex.

It moves northeast along Lumpkin Street and ends at Baxter Street.

The Dawg Walk route goes through the Tate Student Center plaza into Sanford Stadium.

Fans can enter Sanford Stadium in gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5. Only the west, east and north stands will be open. Field seating is reserved.

When does the parade, Sanford Stadium ceremony start?

The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Dawg Walk begins at 1 p.m. and the ceremony inside Sanford Stadium is set to start at 2 p.m.

Where to park for the Georgia Bulldogs’ championship parade

Campus parking lots are open on a first-come, first-serve basis except in these decks and lots: Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

Downtown Athens has parking decks on Washington Street and College Avenue, but they can be expected to fill up quickly.

What is the weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs’ championship parade?

The weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade on Saturday afternoon looks sunny but chilly. It should be dry for parade watchers.

The high on Saturday in Athens is near 48 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and the wind gusts should weaken. The National Weather Service predicts the skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 30. Wind speeds could be lower than Friday afternoon, between 8 and 10 mph.

That wind could persist as the sun helps warm up the day on Saturday morning and afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to be similar to Friday night.

Most parade watchers should be cozy at home when temperatures drop back down below freezing on Saturday night. For those staying out late in Athens, bundle up.