Georgia Bulldogs national championship gear now on sale

Just after the University of Georgia Bulldog's historic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia stores were opened and stocked with back-to-back championship gear.

In Kennesaw, dozens of fans lined up in the early morning hours after the game to get inside the grab the Dawgs swag.

The line stretched across the building as fans waited for the doors to open.

The stores stayed open until the last customer left.

One Georgia fan told FOX 5 that he came out to the store at halftime to be sure he didn't have to wait.

"I'm kinda living in a dream right now. I'm sad I didn't go to the game. I can still live that dream now and get the shirt. I'm just glad that Georgia won," Brian Herring said.

UGA fan Olivia Phoel was overjoyed by the domination of the Bulldogs on the field at SoFi Stadium.

"It's great to be a young kid and get to experience this two times, not once but twice to experience someone win a national championship," Phoel said.

Academy started getting shipments of the National Championship gear last week and has T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, flags, and more.

DICK's Sporting Goods also plans to open at 7 a.m. with back-to-back championship gear ready to sell.

The undefeated Bulldogs are the first repeat champs in major college football since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago. There appears to be a new dynasty emerging from the Southeastern Conference.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear," Coach Kirby Smart said. "All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys, we’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt,’ and we hunted tonight."

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.